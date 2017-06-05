Deadly Motorcycle Crash on Garden State Parkway

A 23-year-old man died Sunday when his motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway, state police said.

Naiheem Howell, of Hillside, was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle early Sunday morning when it struck a 1999 Nissan sedan, New Jersey Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn said.

Howell was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene in Newark, Flynn said.

Flynn said the cause and circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.

The driver of the Nissan wasn't injured.