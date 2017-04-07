Police have arrested a New Jersey man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl for the past two years.

Luis Remache, of Hackensack, was arrested Wednesday in Paramus, according to officials from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. The 40-year-old faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Hackensack Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor's office conducted a joint investigation Wednesday after the victim alleged that Remache had engaged in sexual contact with her for the past two years.

Remache is being held at the Bergen County Jail unti his arraignment Friday morning.