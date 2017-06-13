NJ Transit Train Strikes, Kills Police Officer

Officer Danny Kuczynski with New York Jets star Muhammad Wilkerson. Police say the two of them teamed up many times for events to help kids in Linden.

A New Jersey police officer died Monday morning after he was hit by a train near the Linden NJ Transit station, police said.

Officer Daniel Kuczynski was off duty when he was struck by an NJ Transit train around 7:30 a.m., police said.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation by the Amtrak Police Dept. Amtrak owns the tracks where the officer was struck and killed.

The Linden Police Dept. released a statement saying Kuczynski served as the Director of the Linden Police Athletic League (PAL) for the past nine years.

“As police officers, we strive to make a difference, and through his work Danny had a profound impact on our city’s children,” Linden Police Chief Jonathan Parham said.

Parham said there would be a candlelight vigil for Kuczynski at Dobson Park on Tuesday evening.