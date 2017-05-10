Driver Flips Car in High-Speed Turnpike Chase: Police

A dramatic high-speed police chase on the NJ Turnpike ended in a rollover crash in Mount Holly, police say. Debris was scattered everywhere and traffic was backed up for miles. A suspect was in custody.

Police arrested a man after a high-speed police chase came to a crashing end on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

It’s still unclear what sparked the pursuit around 1:30 p.m. in Cranbury Township; police said a trooper tried to pull the man’s Toyota sedan over for a moving violation. The man took off and the trooper gave chase, police said.

Police ended up chasing the Toyota about 30 miles south before the man crashed and overturned at the Mount Holly exit in Mount Holly.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver tried to bolt from an inner lane to an outer lane and hit a guardrail at a high rate of speed, police said.

Then, as he was trying to exit at Mount Holly, he took the curve too fast, crashed and rolled over, police said. Chopper 4 video shows the smashed Toyota and scattered debris.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Capitol Health Medical Center in Trenton with what are believed to be serious injuries.

No troopers were injured and no other vehicles were involved, police said.

State police closed the exit, leading to a miles-long traffic jam in the southbound lanes Tuesday afternoon.