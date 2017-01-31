Health officials in New Jersey say that an infant with measles may have exposed people in Passaic County to the highly contagious disease.

The New Jersey DOH said that the 7-month-old infant traveled internationally before returning to the state in mid-to-late January.

Locations of potential exposure include:

• St. Joseph’s Wayne Hospital, 224 Hamburg Tpke., Wayne, NJ 07470:

o Jan. 21, between 6:50 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Pediatric Emergency Department at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, 703 Main St., Paterson, NJ 07503:

o Jan. 23, between 6:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Health officials said that anyone exposed to the infant could develop symptoms as late as Feb. 15.

The infant was recovering at home on Monday. Officials said the case is not related to the Hudson County man who got measles while traveling internationally.

The airborne illness can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain in 20 percent of patients. Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Health officials say children younger than 5 years old and adults older than 20 are especially at risk. Pregnant women who contract the virus can suffer a miscarriage.

Anyone who hasn't been vaccinated or hasn't had measles is at risk if exposed to the virus, officials said.

For more information on what to do if you've been exposed to measles, take a look at this PDF or visit the state's website to learn more about the illness.