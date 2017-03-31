NJ Father Sentenced in 2-Year-old Daughter's Drowning

An Ocean County man was sentenced Friday for his role in his 2-year-old daughter’s 2015 drowning death.

Robert Trella, of Berkeley Township, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Trella previously pleaded guilty to second degree child endangerment after his daughter was found unresponsive in a neighboring swimming pool.

Witnesses told police the child had been wandering the neighborhood unsupervised on previous occasions.

In addition to the prison sentence, a judge ordered Trella to have no contact with his other children without the state’s permission.