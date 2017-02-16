Crews were battling a fire at an abandoned warehouse in Linden Wednesday night. (Credit: Mike Wronski)

Firefighters continued to battle a warehouse fire in Linden Thursday morning that led to partial suspensions on two NJ Transit rail lines.

The fire broke out at an abandoned warehouse around 10 p.m. Wednesday and was still burning Thursday morning, Linden fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the fire involved hazardous materials and was close enough to train tracks that NJ Transit had to suspend service between Metropark and Newark Penn on the North East Corridor and New Jersey Coast Line.

Service was restored with delays in both directions shortly before 3 a.m. and returned to normal just after 4 a.m.

Crews were finally able to get the fire under control shortly before 4:30 a.m.