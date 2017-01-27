NJ Becomes 1st State to Offer New Parents Free ‘Baby Boxes’

New Jersey has become the first state where expectant parents can get a free “baby box” for their newborn.

Baby boxes come with diapers, wipes, a sleeping box and other goodies that are worth about $150. Expectant parents in New Jersey just need to complete a short parenting education course online to get their free baby box.

The Baby Box Co. announced the new program Thursday. It looks to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and provide a safe start for newborns in the state by providing their parents with potentially life-saving boxes.

The New Jersey Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Board (CFNFRB) is supporting the program using a grant from the CDC, which reviews fatalities and near-fatalities of children to help prevent them in the future.

The program will distribute 105,000 Baby Boxes in 2017, according to Baby Box Co.

The use of baby boxes has been credited with helping Finland achieve one of the world’s lowest infant mortality rates.

Parents can pick up their baby boxes at Cooper University Healthcare, Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative and other locations. They can also have them delivered to their home.

Here’s how New Jersey parents can get a free baby box:

1. Register for free online at babyboxuniversity.com as a New Jersey resident. Be sure to include your correct contact information, including mailing address.

2. Watch the 10-15 minute New Jersey syllabus at babyboxuniversity.com. After taking a short quiz, you will receive a certificate of completion and be able to select local pick-up or direct delivery of your Baby Box.

3. If you select direct delivery, your Baby Box will ship to the address you provided when you registered on Baby Box University. If you select local pick up, bring your Baby Box University certificate to the closest participating distribution partner to collect your Baby Box.