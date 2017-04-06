Guess who came to dinner?

After grilling a few steaks outside, a New Jersey man was visited by a family of bears stumbling upon his porch in Sussex County.

Norm Goldfarb was cooking outside during this week's mild weather. After heading indoors, he looked out to see the furry creatures on his porch.

Goldfarb says four bears in all — three cubs and a momma bear — smelled the scent of the steaks and began to search the grill for food.

Two cubs sniffed around the grill on two legs as another cub explored nearby.

Goldfarb was able to snap a couple of photos of the bears before they scurried away.