A man was released from prison on Wednesday after spending ten years behind bars for a crime he did not commit. NBC10’s Lauren Mayk has the latest on Donte Rollins’ walk to freedom. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Philly Man Ruled Wrongly Convicted, Freed After 10 Years: A Philadelphia man in jail the last 10 years for a shooting that left a boy paralyzed was released Wednesday after three years of appeals led a judge and the city District Attorney to find that he was wrongly convicted. Donte Rollins, now 29, waited at the Criminal Justice Center for several hours in the morning and afternoon before documents finally came from Graterford State Prison in Montgomery County that granted him his freedom. Rollins had been locked up since 2006 for a shooting that year in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city. Jabar Wright, who was 6-years-old at the time, was left paralyzed in the gunfire. Marissa Boyers Bluestine, Rollins' attorney and legal director at the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, said Rollins spent the last three years appealing for his freedom and that an appeals judge on Tuesday ordered him released based on evidence that his initial defense attorney failed to present at the original trial.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-40s. Saturday could see temperatures in the 50s along with some possible showers. Sunday could see 50 degree temperatures and sunshine. High Temp: 44 Degrees. Get your full NBC10 First Alert forecast here.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley tells us that temperatures will rise during the week.

'Sport Killer' Slashes Woman's Throat in Delco: A Delaware County "sport killer" with a violent history also believed to be responsible for a slew of sex assaults in Philadelphia was facing murder charges Wednesday. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan joined Yeadon, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia police to announce charges in the throat slashing murder of a Yeadon woman, another throat slashing and a series of a sex assaults in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, calling the suspect "probably the most dangerous criminal I've ever seen in my years here in Delaware County.” Byron Allen, 37, of 73rd Street in Philadelphia is charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 22 killing of Natasha Gibson on the front porch of a home along Baily Road near Orchard Avenue. "He brutally attacked and murdered Miss Gibson," said Whelan. Prosecutors said robbery wasn't the motive for the deadly attack where Gibson was stabbed about 20 times. There appeared to be no connection between Gibson and Allen.

Europe Scrambles to Find Tunisian Suspect in Berlin Attack: Authorities across Europe scrambled Thursday to track down a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin as one of his brothers urged him to surrender. Nearly three days after the deadly attack that killed 12 people and injured 48 others, the market in the center of the capital reopened Thursday, though surrounded by concrete barriers and filled with extra police presence. German authorities issued a wanted notice for Anis Amri on Wednesday and offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,000) for information leading to the 24-year-old's arrest, warning that he could be "violent and armed." One of Amri's brothers urged him to turn himself in.

Ikea to Pay $50M to Families of Children Killed by Tipped Dressers: Ikea will pay $50 million to the families of three children who were killed by dressers that tipped over. The Philadelphia-based firm Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP announced Wednesday it had settled wrongful death lawsuits filed against Ikea for $50 million. The firm represents the families of Curren Collas of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Camden Ellis of Snohomish, Washington, and Ted McGee of Apple Valley, Minnesota. Collas, 2, died in his West Chester home in February 2014, when Ikea’s MALM six-drawer dresser tipped over and fell on top of him, fatally pinning him against his bed. A lawsuit from the families filed against Ikea stated the unsafe design of the MALM dressers made them inherently unstable and easy to tip over. The lawsuit accused Ikea of refusing to meet voluntary national safety standards for stability of chests and dressers. The lawsuit also accused the company of being aware of other deaths and injuries caused by their furniture that tipped over yet still refusing to redesign its products.

Flyers Beat the Capitals: The Flyers won 3 to 2 against the Washington Capitals. Get your full sports news at CSNPhilly.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Images of Uruguayans disappeared during the 1973-1985 military dictatorship are displayed on the hull of an abandoned ship aground in the bay of Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The project was initiated by photographer Agustin Fernandez with the support and collaboration of the Mothers and Relatives of Disappeared Detained Uruguayans, to call attention to the lack of investigations regarding these cases.

Photo credit: AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

The Tacony–Palmyra Bridge.

Eagles Fan Keeps Winning Tickets to Home Games: Philadelphia Eagles fans will be out in full force Thursday night at the Linc when the Birds take on their division rival the New York Giants. Among those fans in the stands will be Kyle Lloyd who thanks to a mixture of diligence and good timing, has been to almost every Eagles home game this year without paying a dime. “I feel like they’re my season tickets,” Lloyd told NBC10. Lloyd says he’s simply taking advantage of an Eagles fan contest on Twitter. Every week, during “Fan Friday,” Swoop, the team’s mascot, appears at a local establishment with a pair of tickets to an Eagles home game. After Swoop’s location is revealed through social media, the first fan to show up and high-five the mascot while saying “fan Friday,” gets the tickets for free. Lloyd, who diligently keeps track of the Eagles twitter account, has become an expert when it comes to the contest. Read more.

