NBC10 at Issue: Slot Machines at Pennsylvania Restaurants?

On the latest episode of NBC10 @Issue: Slot machines could soon be on the menu at Pennsylvania restaurants and bars. Some lawmakers are betting that the slot machines and other gambling changes will boost state revenue. Others say it's a bad deal for seniors and schools.

Also, NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Glenn Schwartz reveals his summer forecast.

Finally, fact check. Could workers thank President Trump for a new coal mine in Pennsylvania? While the president thinks so, we'll tell you if our partners at factcheck.org agree.

LINK: Blue Star Families partners with 19 Philly museums to provide free access to military families this summer.