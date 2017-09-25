NBC10, Telemundo62 Host DACA Phone Bank

NBC10 Philadelphia and Telemundo62 will host a live, informational phone bank on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to answer viewers’ questions about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The two-and-a-half-hour phone bank will feature experts from local organizations that will provide free, confidential advice and counsel to local callers.

Participating organizations include CEIBA, Juntos, Nationality Services Center and the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia.

This is the fourth community phone bank that Telemundo62 has hosted this year related to immigration issues. The previous phone bank, in July 2017, garnered more than 200 calls in only 90 minutes.

