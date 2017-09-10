NBC10 and T62 Win 14 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

NBC10 and Telemundo62 took home 14 Mid-Atlantic Emmys from the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Saturday night! The awards honor excellence in television news, programming and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio. The awards were announced at a ceremony Saturday, September 9, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“This was a great night for the entire team at NBC10 and Telemundo62,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “The range of entries that were recognized goes to show our team’s commitment to bringing viewers the most in-depth coverage and engaging stories throughout Philadelphia and beyond.”

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter awarded a total of 83 Mid-Atlantic Emmy®Awards in 80 categories. NBC10 and Telemundo62 were awarded Emmys in the following categories:

NEWSCAST- MORNING- LARGER MARKETS (38 & LARGER)

“After the Snow”- NBC 10

SPOT NEWS

“End of the Delaware Standoff”- NBC10

CONTINUING COVERAGE – NO TIME LIMIT

“Delaware Prison Standoff” – NBC10

INVESTIGATIVE REPORT - SINGLE STORY OR SERIES

“Notarios”- Telemundo 62

FEATURE NEWS REPORT- SERIOUS FEATURE

“The Day the Music Died”- NBC 10

FEATURE NEWS REPORT- SERIES

“Changing Philadelphia's Skyline”- NBC 10

CRIME NEWS- SINGLE STORY OR SERIES

“Sex Trafficking”- NBC 10

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS SINGLE STORY OR SERIES

“Policing Our Schools”- NBC 10

HISTORIC/CULTURAL PROGRAM/SPECIAL

“Destino Rio”- Telemundo 62

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT- NEWS SINGLE STORY OR SERIES

“Ghost Voting” – NBC10

SPORTS- NEWS SINGLE STORY OR SERIES

“Daughter of An Eagles' Legend”- NBC 10

SPORTS NEWS FEATURE

“Wayne Train Trains with the Champ”- NBC 10

SPORTS- DAILY OR WEEKLY PROGRAM

“Going for Gold”- NBC 10