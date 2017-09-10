NBC10 and T62 Win 14 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

NBC10 and Telemundo62 took home 14 Mid-Atlantic Emmys from the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Saturday night! The awards honor excellence in television news, programming and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio. The awards were announced at a ceremony Saturday, September 9, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
“This was a great night for the entire team at NBC10 and Telemundo62,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “The range of entries that were recognized goes to show our team’s commitment to bringing viewers the most in-depth coverage and engaging stories throughout Philadelphia and beyond.”
The Mid-Atlantic Chapter awarded a total of 83 Mid-Atlantic Emmy®Awards in 80 categories. NBC10 and Telemundo62 were awarded Emmys in the following categories:
NEWSCAST- MORNING- LARGER MARKETS (38 & LARGER)
“After the Snow”- NBC 10
SPOT NEWS
“End of the Delaware Standoff”- NBC10
CONTINUING COVERAGE – NO TIME LIMIT
“Delaware Prison Standoff” – NBC10
INVESTIGATIVE REPORT - SINGLE STORY OR SERIES
“Notarios”- Telemundo 62
FEATURE NEWS REPORT- SERIOUS FEATURE
“The Day the Music Died”- NBC 10
FEATURE NEWS REPORT- SERIES
“Changing Philadelphia's Skyline”- NBC 10
CRIME NEWS- SINGLE STORY OR SERIES
“Sex Trafficking”- NBC 10
EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS SINGLE STORY OR SERIES
“Policing Our Schools”- NBC 10
HISTORIC/CULTURAL PROGRAM/SPECIAL
“Destino Rio”- Telemundo 62
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT- NEWS SINGLE STORY OR SERIES
“Ghost Voting” – NBC10
SPORTS- NEWS SINGLE STORY OR SERIES
“Daughter of An Eagles' Legend”- NBC 10
SPORTS NEWS FEATURE
“Wayne Train Trains with the Champ”- NBC 10
SPORTS- DAILY OR WEEKLY PROGRAM
“Going for Gold”- NBC 10
INTERACTIVITY
“Battleground Brothers”- NBC 10