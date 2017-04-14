NBC10 Responds: Timeshare Trouble | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 Responds

NBC10 Responds

Responding to your consumer complaints

NBC10 Responds: Timeshare Trouble

By Harry Hairston

NBC10 Responds and Harry Hairston help a woman who regrets getting a timeshare while on a tropical honeymoon.

Published 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices