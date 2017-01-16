NBC10 Responds: Phone Bill Problems By Harry Hairston UP NEXT XNBC10 Responds: Phone Bill ProblemsLinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/NBC10-RESPONDS-Phone-Bill-Philadelphia-410814255.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=410814255&videoID=DZvflHd7JFZN&origin=nbcphiladelphia.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Harry Hairston and the NBC10 Responds Team helps a family with a unwanted reoccurring phone bill.Published 25 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters