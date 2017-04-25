NBC10.com won its third straight Edward R. Murrow Award for best large-market television news website in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. An NBC10 digital exclusive, "Generation Addicted," also won for Excellence in Innovation.

For the third year in a row, NBC10.com was honored as the best large-market television news website in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, a jury of peers said in voting for the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The honor comes only a few months after NBC10.com was awarded the 2016 national Murrow for best large-market website in the country.

In addition to the website category, WCAU-TV also won in the Region 11 Large Market categories of Excellence in Innovation for its special, "Generation Addicted," and Excellence in Social Media for its online election series, "Battleground Brothers." The awards were announced Tuesday by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

"Our team is dedicated to bringing viewers the most in-depth coverage and engaging news stories throughout Philadelphia and beyond," said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. "RTDNA’s recognition of NBC10 underscores our commitment to providing the most extensive coverage of major events, community issues, investigative reporting and multi-platform exclusives."

WCAU-TV was the only Philadelphia television station to win a Murrow.

NBC10's Emmy Award-winning half-hour documentary, "Generation Addicted," which aired March 21 last year, helped push lawmakers to hold hearings in Philadelphia.

Reporters with NBC10 and NBC10.com testified at a hearing hosted by Councilman David Oh about the findings from the documentary. They were also honored as Council declared 2016 "The Year to Combat the Heroin Abuse Epidemic in Philadelphia."

NBC10.com reporters Vince Lattanzio and David Chang were lead contributors to the web series, Battleground Bros., which toured Pennsylvania universities while probing millennial voters on the biggest issues of the 2016 presidential election. They were able to connect with young people in person, on the air and, most importantly, on the NBC10 social media sites.

Last October, NBC10.com received the national Murrow for best website in a large market during a dinner in New York City. With this year's win, it will again be considered for the national award against 12 other regional winners.

“These three Edward R. Murrow awards for our website, social media political reporting and a multi-platform project would not be possible without the deep partnership at NBC10 between our digital and broadcast teams, and support from throughout our organization for enterprise storytelling, experimentation and innovation,” said Yonatan Greenbaum, director of integrated media for NBC10 and Telemundo62. "Every day, we are committed to providing our audience content they can't find anywhere else and on whatever platform they choose. These awards are an acknowledgment of the hard work that goes into such a commitment."