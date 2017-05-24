NBC10 Morning Team on the Road at South Jersey Wawa | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Breakfast Buzz

Breakfast Buzz

Your morning dose of need-to-know news, weather and more.

NBC10 Morning Team on the Road at South Jersey Wawa

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Tracy Davidson, Vai Sikahema, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington and NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley took the #NBC10Mornings show on the road visiting an Atlantic County Wawa Wednesday.

    The fifth stop on the months-long on-the-road tour was the convenience store at 275 W. White Horse Pike in Galloway, New Jersey. 

    Wawa mascot Wally Goose joined in on the fun as the Morning Team, plus NBC10 Jersey Shore reporter Ted Greenberg, handed out free cups of coffee. 

    What a great ride it's been.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices