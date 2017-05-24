Tracy Davidson, Vai Sikahema, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington and NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley took the #NBC10Mornings show on the road visiting an Atlantic County Wawa Wednesday.

The fifth stop on the months-long on-the-road tour was the convenience store at 275 W. White Horse Pike in Galloway, New Jersey.

Wawa mascot Wally Goose joined in on the fun as the Morning Team, plus NBC10 Jersey Shore reporter Ted Greenberg, handed out free cups of coffee.

What a great ride it's been.