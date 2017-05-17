Tracy Davidson, Vai Sikahema, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington and NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley took the #NBC10Mornings show on the road visiting a New castle County Wawa Wednesday.

The fourth stop on the months-long on-the-road tour was the convenience store at 2754 Pulaski Highway in Newark, Delaware.

Wawa mascot Wally Goose joined in on the fun as the Morning Team, plus NBC10's Delaware reporter Tim Furlong (representing the 302), handed out free cups of coffee.

More stops on the tour -- next week the team will be at the Wawa on Pulaski Highway in Newark, Delaware -- are coming so stay tuned.