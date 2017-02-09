NBC10 First Alert Weather: More Cold Temperatures | NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Dangerous Refreezing Tonight
NBC10 First Alert Weather: More Cold Temperatures

By Glenn, quot, Hurricane, quot and Schwartz

The snow may have moved out of our region, but the chilly temperatures are here to stay. NBC10 Chief meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has the details.

Published 2 hours ago

