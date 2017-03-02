NBC10 First Alert Weather: Cold Weekend Coming | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC10 First Alert Weather: Cold Weekend Coming

By Glenn, quot, Hurricane, quot and Schwartz

This weekend will be the coldest one our region has seen in awhile, but will the cold temperatures last? NBC10 Chief meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has the details.

Published 1 minute ago

