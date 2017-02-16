NBC10 First Alert Weather: A Warm Weekend | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC10 First Alert Weather: A Warm Weekend

By Glenn, quot, Hurricane, quot and Schwartz

Temperatures in our region will hit the 60s this weekend, but how long will the warmth last? NBC10 Chief meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has the answers.

Published 2 hours ago

