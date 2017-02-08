Wednesday we are seeing dry and warm conditions but that won’t last long. A rain and snow mix will be reaching our area early Thursday that could make for a messy morning commute. The northern suburbs and the Lehigh Valley could see the worst of it with 6-10 inches of snow.

Don’t plan on going anywhere from 5 to 9 a.m. Thursday in much of the area.

That’s the message that NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz had for people in much of the Philadelphia region.

A half foot of snow or more could fall in a matter of hours Thursday morning as an intense storm quickly moves through the Philadelphia region as temps drop to freezing and below.

“It’s all about intensity of this,” said Glenn. “Because the snow is coming down so hard that is causing it to stick.”

Don’t be tricked if it only appears to be raining when you get up.

“It could go from heavy rain to, possibly, heavy sleet to heavy snow in a matter of minutes, which could cause problems,” said Glenn.

With the expected snowfall, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced all archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city will be closed Thursday.

Precipitation will begin to fall overnight starting as rain in some areas with Berks and Chester counties seeing the first flakes well before daybreak. The rain will quickly turn to snow and lead to blinding conditions in some areas right around the time of the morning rush.

The storm could pack an impressive punch of inches-per-hour with low visibility as thick snow falls. The intensity of the snow should make roads difficult to transverse and could lead to school delays and cancellations.

The storm should be gone by midday and the sun could even shine Thursday afternoon as crews work to clear snow from roads and sidewalks. First Alert Weather Photos: Timing, Totals

Snow totals:

Lehigh Valley, Poconos, further northern and western suburbs: 6-10 inches

Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery counties and immediate South Jersey and Delaware neighborhoods: 4-8 inches

Central Delaware and South Jersey: 2- 4 inches

Far Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore: coating to 2 inches

And for anyone not believing we could get snow after a day in the 60s, it actually happened before – last in March 2007 when we got inches of snow a day after a day in the upper 60s.

