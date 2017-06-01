It will stay dry and warm for the next couple days before rain moves in later on Sunday. NBC10 First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Glenn Hurricane Schwartz has your neighborhood forecast.
Published 26 minutes ago
NBC10 First Alert Weather: Nice Couple of Days
