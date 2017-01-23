Looking for the most accurate weather forecast in the Philadelphia region? Look no further than the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team.

WeatherRate, an independent, nonpartisan, weather verification company, named NBC10’s First Alert Weather Team the most accurate forecaster of Philadelphia-area weather conditions including high and low temperatures, sky cover, precipitation, snow accumulation, wind and fog.

WeatherRate did a station-by-station comparison over 52 weeks before declaring NBC10’s First Alert Weather forecast the best.

“We understand the importance of an accurate forecast to help our viewers and digital followers plan their day,” said NBC10 chief meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz. “We refuse to just rely on computer-generated forecasts. Our First Alert Neighborhood Weather involves updating 60 different forecasts every day and using exclusive technology to accurately predict weather conditions on-air, online, and on our mobile app.”

Meteorologists Bill Henley, Erika Martin and Krystal Klei round out the First Alert Weather Team, bringing 80 years of combined forecasting experience to NBC10. Among the many tools the team uses to provide the most accurate forecast is StormRanger10, the only X-Band, dual polarized, mobile Doppler radar in the region.

“Forecasting weather in the Philadelphia market is not easy,” said meteorologist Bruce Fixman, president of WeatheRate. “A storm track just a few miles one way or the other can make a huge difference, especially during a coastal storm event. We’ve been watching Glenn, Bill, Erika, and Krystal earn our accuracy seal of approval more than other stations in southeast Pennsylvania since we started tracking forecasts 13 years ago.”

For the best forecast in greater Philadelphia, South Jersey, Delaware and the Lehigh Valley, viewers can watch the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on NBC10, follow them on Facebook and get the latest forecast on the NBC10 News App.