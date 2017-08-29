Unprecedented flooding from Harvey has created a catastrophe across southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana.

Flood waters continue to swamp Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, and its suburbs, leaving behind a swath of destruction that has yet to be fully understood.

Harvey's victims will travel a long road to recovery and they need our help getting there.

Join NBC10, Telemundo62 and Comcast to support the victims of Harvey through our Hurricane Relief Drive.

We've teamed up with the American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania to raise money that will be used specifically for the Harvey recovery effort.

This Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5 a.m. through 6 p.m., you'll be able to call our hotline and pledge money to the cause. We'll provide updates on our fundraising progress on TV, online and on our social networks throughout the day.



You can also click or text to pledge as well. You'll find details how to give below.



A small donation can go a long way!



CALL — Thursday, Aug. 31 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross, NBC10, Telemundo62, and other local companies will take your calls and record your donations for the relief effort.

Bookmark this page to return on Thursday for the phone number.



CLICK TO DONATE — Now

You can donate right now directly through the American Red Cross website. Just tap on the button below.

DONATE NOW







TEXT TO DONATE — Now

Making a donation is as easy as sending a text message. To pledge $10, text HARVEY to 90999. The donation will be added to your mobile phone bill. Standard messaging rates apply.

