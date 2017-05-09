NASCAR is coming to Philadelphia Tuesday meaning street closures and photo opportunities around town.

The NASCAR Xfinity Philly Takeover brings seven race cars to city streets to promote the upcoming race weekends at Dover International Speedway and Pocono Raceway in June.

To set up for the drive around town, Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval – near the Philadelphia Museum of Art where NFL Draft closures just ended – was closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Philadelphia police said in a news release. Top Sports: Iran Soccer AFC Championships, Mutua Madrid Open

From the art museum area, the cars will swing to the Comcast Center along Arch Street in Center City for a 10 a.m. rally. The race car parade will continue

Starting at noon, the auto parade will “proceed south on 17th Street to Market Street, east on Market to City Hall, and around the south side of City Hall to Juniper Street,” police said. “Once stopped on South Penn Square, a ceremony/demonstration will take place with City Representatives. When completed, three vehicles will proceed into the 1300 block of Market Street for a photo op. The (processional) will then depart City Hall and travel north on Juniper to JFK Boulevard and west on JFK Boulevard to Broad Street, where they will stop for another brief demonstration. Once completed, the package will continue west on JFK Boulevard, stopping along the north curb lane in front of the Comcast Center for the final photo opportunity.”

The city planned to have police along the route to ensure safety and divert any traffic.

You can watch the parade around the city LIVE on this page Tuesday afternoon.

Xfinity is part of Comcast, the parent company of NBC10.