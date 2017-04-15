Mustard Challenge Raises Awareness for Childhood Cancer Treatment | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Mustard Challenge Raises Awareness for Childhood Cancer Treatment

By Anastasia Weckerly

    No More Kids With Cancer Instagram

    A spicy new challenge is hitting the internet to bring attention to childhood cancer and the treatment of the disease.

    No More Kids With Cancer, a non-profit dedicated to discovering safer, non-toxic treatments for children with cancer, is asking you to take The Mustard Challenge to help raise funds for their mission.

    To join in on the challenge, film yourself eating a spoonful of hot mustard and challenge 4 friends to do the same or donate to mustardchallenge.com-- The spicier the mustard, the better.

    Post your video to your social media, tag your 4 chosen friends, set your post to “public” and include #MustardChallenge #NoMoreKidsWithCancer so the world can see your best spicy mustard reaction.

    For more information on the Mustard Challenge, or to donate to No More Kids With Cancer, visit their website.

    Published 56 minutes ago
