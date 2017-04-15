A spicy new challenge is hitting the internet to bring attention to childhood cancer and the treatment of the disease.

No More Kids With Cancer, a non-profit dedicated to discovering safer, non-toxic treatments for children with cancer, is asking you to take The Mustard Challenge to help raise funds for their mission.

To join in on the challenge, film yourself eating a spoonful of hot mustard and challenge 4 friends to do the same or donate to mustardchallenge.com-- The spicier the mustard, the better.

Post your video to your social media, tag your 4 chosen friends, set your post to “public” and include #MustardChallenge #NoMoreKidsWithCancer so the world can see your best spicy mustard reaction.

Amy Summy of @nomorekidswithcancer officially challenges you to take the #MustardChallenge to help raise awareness and funds for #childhoodcancerresearch. Take your challenge and post it on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter today. Don’t forget to use #MustardChallenge #NoMoreKidswithCancer and tag four friends! Learn more about the challenge at the link in our bio. A post shared by No More Kids with Cancer (@nomorekidswithcancer) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

For more information on the Mustard Challenge, or to donate to No More Kids With Cancer, visit their website.