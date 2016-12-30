The annual Mummers Parade will make its annual strut down Broad Street on New Year’s Day meaning road closures, parking restrictions and extra safety precautions in Center City and South Philadelphia.

The 2017 parade featuring fancy brigades, string bands, comics and, of course, wenches kicks off at 9 a.m. at City Hall then marches south on Broad Street to Washington Avenue wrapping up around 6 p.m. More than 10,000 men, women and children will participate with thousands more watching along the parade route, said organizers.

After marching down Broad Street -- most years since 1901 the parade went up Broad Street -- the fancies will head to the Pennsylvania Convention Center while spectators and other Mummers head to S 2nd Street in South Philly for post-parade 2nd Street Strut festivities featuring more performances.

The weather is expected to be in the 40s with sun and clouds. The Union League, 15th & JFK, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia High School for Creative & Performing Arts and plenty of other spots along S Broad Street will serve as perfect locations to see all the pageantry. The parade is free but some venues may charge to watch, including bleachers seats in the Convention Center.

Restrictions already went into place Friday as 15th Street was closed from JFK Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. to noon for load-in. Parking along the west side of 15th Street is prohibited until 7 a.m. Monday, said Philadelphia Police.

The 10 a.m. to noon closure is in effect again Saturday as well as 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to Chestnut Street and Market Street from 15th to 16th streets being closed from noon to 6 p.m.

Broad Street, the area around City Hall, Market Street from 15th to 16th streets, 15th Street from Arch to Chestnut streets, JFK Boulevard from 15th to 20th streets and Washington Avenue from 12th to 18th streets will be closed from early Sunday until the parade wraps up between 6 and 7 p.m. There are also a slew of parking restrictions on New Year's Day.

Expect to see police stationed along the parade route as authorities work to keep everyone safe.

With road closures in effect, SEPTA is a great alternative to get down to the parade. SEPTA will be operating buses, trains, trolleys and subways on a Sunday schedule.

No parking on these streets from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday: