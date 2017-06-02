NBC10’s Vai Sikahema gets the details on the 2016 Latino Film Festival .

The City of Brotherly Love welcomes 6th edition of the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival during the weekend. From Friday, June 2nd until Sunday, June 4th.

The event will represent the production work of 10 countries by bringing a combination of 31 movies and short films that will be transmitted throughout the weekend in the Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center and Caplan Recital Hall in the University of the Arts.

“The event is a platform that offers a space for dialogue. It is mean to enlighten and explore the issues that impact our communities on a daily basis”, told Marangeli Mejia-Rabell, director of the festival, to our partner Telemundo62.

This year the event is working with Taller Puertorriqueño and Edison High School to offer resources to the part of the young Hispanic community that is interested in the film industry.

Defend Puerto Rico

Arroz con Gandules

Olancho

Friendship

Spark

La Ruela de la Vida

Tamara

Swimming in the Desert

Encuentro

