A motorcyclist died from his injuries after he was struck by a taxi cab in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The 40-year-old man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Lindbergh Boulevard at a high speed at 3:45 p.m. when he ran a red light, police said. He was struck by a taxi cab driving southbound on 63rd Street.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m.

Police say the taxi cab driver remained at the scene. They continue to investigate.