Motorcyclist Dies After Being Struck by Taxi Cab in Southwest Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
EXCLUSIVE: 
From Judgment to Prevention: Religion Evol...
logo_philly_2x

Motorcyclist Dies After Being Struck by Taxi Cab in Southwest Philadelphia

The 40-year-old man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Lindbergh Boulevard at a high speed at 3:45 p.m. when he ran a red light, police said.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A motorcyclist died from his injuries after he was struck by a taxi cab in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

    The 40-year-old man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Lindbergh Boulevard at a high speed at 3:45 p.m. when he ran a red light, police said. He was struck by a taxi cab driving southbound on 63rd Street.

    The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m.

    Police say the taxi cab driver remained at the scene. They continue to investigate.

    Published 24 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices