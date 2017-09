A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a car in Feasterville Monday afternoon. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Feasterville, Pennsylvania.

The victim was riding a motorcycle on Street Road and Central Avenue when he or she was struck by a car. The victim suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Street Road is currently closed at Central Avenue as officials investigate the crash.