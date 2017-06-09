A father helped his wife deliver their baby parked on the side of Interstate 95 in Delaware overnight.

New Castle County EMS said paramedics responded to the birth inside a car in the southbound lanes of the interstate, not far from the Sheraton Suites Wilmington in Wilmington, around 3:20 a.m.

The mother had kept the newborn — the couple’s second child — warm as they waited for medics. Once medics arrived they cared for the mom and child before a Minquas Fire Company ambulance took the family to the Labor and Delivery Center at Christiana Hospital.

Celebrity Baby Boom: Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

Medics did not release the names of the couple to the media.