Dad Helps Mom Deliver Baby on Interstate 95 | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Dad Helps Mom Deliver Baby on Interstate 95

By Dan Stamm

    A father helped his wife deliver their baby parked on the side of Interstate 95 in Delaware overnight.

    New Castle County EMS said paramedics responded to the birth inside a car in the southbound lanes of the interstate, not far from the Sheraton Suites Wilmington in Wilmington, around 3:20 a.m.

    The mother had kept the newborn — the couple’s second child — warm as they waited for medics. Once medics arrived they cared for the mom and child before a Minquas Fire Company ambulance took the family to the Labor and Delivery Center at Christiana Hospital.

    Medics did not release the names of the couple to the media.

    Published 2 hours ago
