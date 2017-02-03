Fire Breaks Out at Bucks County Motel | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Fire Breaks Out at Bucks County Motel

Fire marshal investigates blaze at Doylestown inn

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC10

    A motel owner suspected arson after a blaze broke out in a Bucks County room overnight.

    The fire in a room on the first floor of the Mainstreet Inn along Main Street in Doylestown around midnight left five people displace, said the fire marshal and motel owner.

    The fire marshal investigated the fire early Friday but didn't reveal if this is an arson investigation as was hinted by the motel owner.

    The Doylestown motel, formerly the Days Inn, touts itself for its proximity to historic Doylestown and New Hope and free continental breakfast.

    Published 41 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices