Fire Breaks Out at Bucks County Motel

A motel owner suspected arson after a blaze broke out in a Bucks County room overnight.

The fire in a room on the first floor of the Mainstreet Inn along Main Street in Doylestown around midnight left five people displace, said the fire marshal and motel owner.

The fire marshal investigated the fire early Friday but didn't reveal if this is an arson investigation as was hinted by the motel owner.

The Doylestown motel, formerly the Days Inn, touts itself for its proximity to historic Doylestown and New Hope and free continental breakfast.