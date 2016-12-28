The Netflix Inc. website and logo are displayed on laptop computers.

With so many binge-worthy shows like "Stranger Things" and "Gilmore Girls" available on Netflix, it's hard to tell what the most watched show of 2016 is since the streaming service won't release their ratings.

With that said, HighSpeedInternet.com -- a website that reviews and helps customers find internet providers -- took matters into their own hands and determined the most streamed show in each state by cross-referencing the top 75 shows on Netflix with Google Trends.

Here are the top watched shows this year in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware:

New Jersey: Netflix's Narcos

"Narcos" on Netflix

Photo credit: Netflix

Pennsylvania and Delaware: Showtime's Shameless