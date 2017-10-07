Morgan Hurd competes on the floor exercise during senior women's opening round of the U.S. gymnastics championships, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Anaheim, California.

A 16-year-old wunderkind gymnast who lives in New Castle County, Delaware, pulled off an upset Friday night to win the all-around women's gymnastics gold medal at the 2017 world championships.

Morgan Hurd, who lives in Middletown with her mother, glowed with a smile that stretched from ear-to-ear after the win in Montreal, Canada. Her score of 55.232 in the four disciplines of vault, balance beam, floor exercise and uneven bars narrowly beat Ellie Black, of Canada, who posted a 55.132, and Elena Eremina, of Russia, who posted a 54.799, according to ESPN.

Watch her championship-winning performance now on NBC10.

“It’s crazy that I was even competing here and to win is the most surreal feeling in the world,” Hurd told ESPN after the medal ceremony. “It honestly means the world for me. I was so humbled to be picked for the team. So to qualify and win the gold means everything to me.”



Hurd is the fifth American in a row to win the all-around title at the annual world championships.

While thanking her family and friends on Instagram, she remained focused on one more competition this weekend. She is competing in the balance beam final Sunday.

wow. three years ago I got up at 6 am to watch the livestream of worlds in China. two years ago I traveled to Glasgow to watch worlds in person only dreaming of competing one day. then I made the team and it was surreal. then I made aa finals and again, surreal. and then this happened and it was the most amazing I have ever felt in my entire life. thank you to my friends, family, coaches, and anyone who has ever believed in me for the endless support that you give me everyday. I am so incredibly honored that I got to compete with so many incredible gymnast, in such a beautiful city, for my country. and I hope that I have inspired not only young athletes, but anyone, that if you have a dream, you should chase it with all of the power in your body and never give up on it. but, celebration cannot happen yet because the focus still has to be there for beam final on Sunday! xoxo A post shared by morgan hurd (@morgihurd) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The teenager was born in China and adopted when she was three by Sherri Hurd, who raised Morgan in home state of Delaware.

The Olympic hopeful is a member of First State Gymnastics, based in Newark, Delaware.