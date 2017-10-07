A 16-year-old wunderkind gymnast who lives in New Castle County, Delaware, pulled off an upset Friday night to win the all-around women's gymnastics gold medal at the 2017 world championships.
Morgan Hurd, who lives in Middletown with her mother, glowed with a smile that stretched from ear-to-ear after the win in Montreal, Canada. Her score of 55.232 in the four disciplines of vault, balance beam, floor exercise and uneven bars narrowly beat Ellie Black, of Canada, who posted a 55.132, and Elena Eremina, of Russia, who posted a 54.799, according to ESPN.
Watch her championship-winning performance now on NBC10. Here's a link to the competition currently being broadcast.
“It’s crazy that I was even competing here and to win is the most surreal feeling in the world,” Hurd told ESPN after the medal ceremony. “It honestly means the world for me. I was so humbled to be picked for the team. So to qualify and win the gold means everything to me.”
Hurd is the fifth American in a row to win the all-around title at the annual world championships.
While thanking her family and friends on Instagram, she remained focused on one more competition this weekend. She is competing in the balance beam final Sunday.
The teenager was born in China and adopted when she was three by Sherri Hurd, who raised Morgan in home state of Delaware.
The Olympic hopeful is a member of First State Gymnastics, based in Newark, Delaware.