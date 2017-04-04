Host Seth Meyers brings some food to his show for his guest Martha Stewart. She teaches Meyers how to make a skillet pizza. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016)

A tiny pizza place came up big again in Montgomery County's Best Pizza Tournament.

For the second-straight year, Chiaro's Pizzeria of Green Lane beat back all other pizza places to win the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board's Best Pizza Tournament, a March Madness bracket that pitted some of the county's best pizzerias against one another to see which pie would reign supreme.

Chiaro's turned to Instagram to acknowledge everyone who helped them taste victory.

"We would like to thank everyone who participated in this wonderful friendly competition and to all the friends, customers, family and fellow competitors for making this a great community building experience," the pizzeria wrote in an overnight post.

Chiaro's didn't have an easy road to the top as they had many close battles leading up to the final against Angelo's Pizza of King of Prussia. A late push left Chiaro's with 52.2 percent of the final vote.

"When it comes to pizza, everyone has an opinion," the VFTC said on its website as it launched this year's tournament. "That's why every year we open it up to you to tell us your favorite pizza in Montgomery County."

Voting wrapped up as the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament wrapped up Monday night. In total, more than 285,000 votes were cast.

For winning, Chiaro's gets a one year membership on the Valley Forge Tourism Board; an official trophy; ad space in county dining guide, Crave; billboards and championship gear.