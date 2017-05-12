Drivers in Montgomery County will be seeing some new traffic signals thanks to an infusion of more than $5 million in state funds.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transpiration announced 15 “Green Light-Go” grants that will upgrade and replace traffic signals in 13 different municipalities as part of the Connected Communities objective.

“These grants will help improve safety and reduce congestion at busy intersections across all corners of the county,” Jody Holton, executive director of the Montgomery County Planning Commission said. “As stated in the (Montco) 2040 plan, it is important for the county to work with PennDOT and local municipalities to improve road connectivity, expand Intelligent Transportation Systems, and eliminate road bottlenecks — these Green Light-Go awards will help our county achieve those goals.”

Top News: Russian Opposition Leader Recovers From Attack

Here is the breakdown of where the money will go:

• Abington Township -- $298,480 Traffic Signal Upgrades along Fitzwatertown Road at North Hills Avenue.

• East Norriton Township -- $329,750 Installation of Adaptive Traffic Signal Equipment and Software along the Germantown Pike Corridor.

• East Norriton Township -- $108,300 for Installation of Video Detection System along the Germantown Pike Corridor.

• Hatboro Borough -- $1,330,508 for Traffic Signal Equipment Upgrades along Montgomery Avenue at Jacksonville Road.

• Jenkintown Borough -- $89,784 for Traffic Signal Equipment Upgrades and LED Replacement at 8 intersections along the York Road Corridor.

• Lower Frederick Township -- $1,474 for LED Replacement along the Route 29 Corridor.

• Lower Moreland Township -- $148,080 for Traffic Signal Equipment and Safety Upgrades along Byberry Road at Pine Road.

• Lower Salford Township -- $54,200 for Preventative Maintenance at 13 Intersections throughout Lower Salford Township.

• Upper Dublin Township -- $2,200,000 for Installation of Adaptive Traffic Signal Equipment and Software along the West Moreland Road and Easton Road Corridors.

• Upper Merion Township -- $107,968 for LED Replacement at 24 Intersections along the Dakalb Pike, Gulph Road, Henderson Road, Valley Forge Road and Swedesford Road Corridors.

• Upper Pottsgrove Township -- $21,186 for Installation of Emergency Pre-emption Systems along Pottstown Pike at State Street and Moyer Road.

• Upper Providence Township -- $239,230 for Installation of Adaptive Traffic Signal Equipment and Software along the Egypt Road Corridor.

• Whitpain Township -- $79,578 for Traffic Signal Equipment Upgrades at the intersection of Skippack Pike and Pennlyn-Blue Bell Pike.

• Worcester Township -- $141,700 for Traffic Signal Equipment Upgrades along Valley Forge Road at Skippack Pike and Township Line Road.

• Worcester Township -- $80,240 for Fiber Optic Traffic Signal Interconnection along Germantown Pike at Park Avenue and Trooper Road.