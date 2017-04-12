A milder winter means more bugs come spring, and a new study from New Mexico State University shows not all repellents work like they claim to.

With warmer weather comes the threat a potentially dangerous pest that Montgomery County officials want to help you combat.

The Montgomery County Health Department gave recommendations Wednesday on how residents can curb mosquito breeding near their homes.

"With the onset of warmer weather and the peak mosquito season approaching, MCHD is reminding residents that they can help prevent the spread of WNV and other reemerging mosquito-borne diseases, such as the Zika Virus, by eliminating standing water from their property," the health department said in a news release. "West Nile Virus remains an unpredictable disease, and it is difficult to tell how severe a problem it will be this year."

The goal is for residents to mosquito-proof their homes by also replacing screen doors and windows and cleaning out gutters besides eliminating standing water from any containers. They also suggest that residents take precautions when outside around dusk and dawn.

Here are the county’s tips to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

Check and repair windows and screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Eliminate any standing water that collects on your property.

Survey your property and dispose of containers that can collect standing water such as old tires, cans, bottles, buckets, and toys.

After it rains, empty any plant containers, bird baths, flowerpots, kiddie pools, and pool covers to keep water from collecting in these items.

Make sure roof gutters drain properly and rooftops are free of standing water.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs. Keep them empty and covered if not in use; drain water that collects in pool covers.

Drill several holes in the bottom of recycling buckets so water can drain from them. Trash containers should be covered so no rain can accumulate in them.

Use an approved mosquito repellent when outdoors in areas where mosquitoes are active. Apply insect repellent sparingly to exposed skin. Follow the label directions carefully. Do NOT apply to the face.

Never allow children to apply repellents. Parents should avoid applying repellents to the hands of children.

Check with a physician before applying repellents to very young children (less than three years old).

Avoid mosquito-breeding areas during peak periods of mosquito activity.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, making sure to cover feet and ankles.

Discuss any concerns with your physician.

If mosquitoes pose a risk to people later this year, the county could spray targeted areas, the health department said.