Man Accused of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend's Mom Found Dead: DA

A man accused of shooting the mother of his ex-girlfriend in Montgomery County was found dead Monday night, according to Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan.

Hogan confirmed with NBC10 late Monday night that Gregory Feldman, 30, was found dead. He did not confirm an exact cause of death or the exact location where he was found.



A $1,000 reward was announced Monday for information leading to Feldman. The Harleysville man was accused of shooting Amy Hermann at her Limerick home so that the 48-year-old's daughter could feel Feldman's "pain."



Amy Hermann, 48, told detectives she was speaking with her daughter, Rebecca, when Feldman came to the door of their home along Long Meadow Road around noon Friday, according to court documents.

He asked to see Rebecca and when the mother refused, Feldman said "I have something for Becca" before allegedly pulling out a long-barreled handgun and firing two shots, authorities said.

Rebecca Hermann told police she spoke to Feldman in a call to her mother's phone after the shooting. Feldman allegedly told her "I wanted you to feel my pain," according to the criminal complaint.

Bullets struck Amy Hermann in the chest and neck. She told detectives Feldman tried to fire additional shots, but the gun jammed, the court documents said. He then dropped his bag, grabbed the victim's cell phone and left.

The mother was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was able to speak with detectives about what happened. She is recovering and is expected to survive, investigators said.

The gunman fled the area immediately after and remained on the run before he was found dead Monday night.



