Montgomery County placed at the top of a newly-released study of health by county in Pennsylvania, ranking first in a category that measures smoking and obesity rates, clinical care options and poverty.

Philadelphia finished dead last in both the "Health Factors" and "Health Outcomes" categories of the study that analyzed all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which conducted the analysis.

Montgomery County finished first in the "Health Factors" category and fourth in "Health Outcomes," which measures length and quality of life, the report said.

"We are especially proud that we lead the rankings in areas in which our county health services have a direct influence – reducing rates of smoking, obesity, food insecurity, teen pregnancy, children in poverty, and sexually transmitted disease,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chairwoman of the Montgomery County board of commissioners and an anesthesiologist. “The report showcases that investments in these areas yields real rewards and that we, as a nation and a county, must continue to fund those programs that support the health and well-being of Montgomery County residents.”

Chester County did even better than Montgomery County overall, placing first in "Health Outcomes" and third in "Health Factors." Bucks County also did well, placing sixth and second in those categories, respectively.