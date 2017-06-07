Montgomery County Commits to Climate Action Efforts

During a time in which climate action efforts are widely discussed, Montgomery County officials have made it clear where they stand.

On June 1st, President Donald Trump delivered a statement saying that the United States would pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. After the announcement, many cities and communities have voiced their opinions and reactions.

In a statement made Wednesday, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Valerie Arkoosh and Vice Chair Kenneth Lawrence Jr. confirmed their stance on the issue.

"Montgomery County, PA is joining hundreds of mayors and county officials who are committed to reducing their carbon footprint. Climate change is a scientific fact, and we must work together to reduce our CO2 emissions," stated the commissioners.

Over the last 10 years, a total of 136,502 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent has been avoided in buildings owned or operated by Montgomery County. Measures such as LED lighting across the county, alternative vehicles for local departments, and conservation efforts in parkland and wildlife have all impacted the community’s reduced carbon footprint.

With the spotlight especially bright on this issue, they have announced future plans to further improve conservation efforts.

"We have approved a five year $15 million dollar plan developed by our Open Space and Parks Boards to conserve more than 400 high priority acres of open space and natural areas around our parks and trails," they wrote.



In addition, the Board of Commissioners has partnered with the state to triple the amount of farmland preservation funding.

"The county will continue with these efforts and in finding new ways to reduce our carbon footprint to protect the county, the region, and the world from the negative impact of climate change," they wrote.





