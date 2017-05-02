Man Charged With Possessing, Distributing Child Porn

A man was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

Brian Hyson, 34, of Plymouth Meeting, is charged with dissemination of child pornography, sexual abuse of children/child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

A detective conducting an undercover, electronic communications operation on the Internet traced a computer with child pornography on it to Hyson’s home, police said. Officials executed a search warrant and seized Hyson’s computer and cellphones. Investigators say they found more than 3200 sexually explicit images and 165 videos of child pornography.

Hyson was arrested on March 1 for a parole violation and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He was arraigned and his bail was set at $200,000 cash.