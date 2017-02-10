A local Montgomery County cat rescue called Forgotten Cats is in desperate need of volunteers and is at risk of closing if help is not found, the group said this week.

The mission behind Forgotten Cats is to decrease the amount of neglected and displaced cats. The organization provides vaccination, medical care, and adoptive home to cats to keep them off of the streets.

The Pottstown Petco in the Stowe section of West Pottsgrove, which is where the shelter is housed, is in need of animal caretaker volunteers who are available for two-hour shifts. Work involves feeding cats and cleaning cages every morning, folding laundry along with sweeping and mopping the establishment.

Days and hours most needed for volunteers are Friday and Sunday after 1:00pm.

Prospective volunteers can be fill out an online application.