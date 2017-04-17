As the weather warms up, more people will be out and about with their pets on walking trails or in parks. For the 26th year, the Montgomery County Health Department will host its Low-Cost Rabies Immunization Clinics to make sure your pets are safe at a reduced cost.

The clinics will be held on May 20 at the Abington Recycling Center, located at 2201 Florey Lane in Abington, and on September 16 at the Montgomery Hose Fire Company, at 201 West Freedley Street in Norristown.

The clinics will be offering $10 Rabies vaccinations to cats, dogs and ferrets between 9 a.m. and noon.

In 2016, MCHD provided 578 vaccines to pets at four clinics throughout Montgomery County. According to the MCHD, rabies continues to be a major public health problem throughout Pennsylvania and over the past 10 years, between 350 and 500 animals a year, including raccoons, bats and skunks, were confirmed to have rabies.

The MCHD says many residents in MontCo aren't vaccinating their pets and of the domestic animals involved in biting incidents, 62% of cats and 41% of dogs were either un-vaccinated or not up-to-date.

Pennsylvania State Law and the Montgomery County Public Health Code require all cats and dogs three months of age or older to be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information on the MCHD's Rabies Control Program, contact the Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at 610-278-5117.