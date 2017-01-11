NBC10’s Pamela Osborne reports from the criminal justice center in Philadelphia where Monsignor William Lynn is waiting to know if he will be re-tried for covering up allegations of clergy abuse. (Published 3 hours ago)

The priest at the center of the clergy sex abuse scandal in the Philadelphia Archdiocese continues his fight Wednesday as prosecutors attempt to retry him on charges that he covered up abuse cases.

A detective who testified at Lynn's original trial is expected to take the stand Wednesday as a judge considers if there is enough evidence to bring Lynn to trial, again, in May.

Lynn’s attorney, Thomas Bergstrom, says there was wrongdoing by prosecutors five years ago. He filed motions, in part, arguing that the commonwealth hid evidence in the 2012 trial that could have been favorable to Lynn's defense.

The prosecution calls the defense claims "absurd."

Lynn already served 33 months of a 3- to 6-year sentence dating back to the previous trial, where he was convicted of covering up clergy sex abuse — the first Catholic official in the city to be convicted on those charges.

That conviction was overturned as the Pennsylvania Superior Court believed jurors heard too much evidence about unrelated matters. The commonwealth appealed to the state supreme court, which upheld the lower court’s decision, leading to Lynn’s release — on bail — from prison in August.

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has vowed to keep fighting for the conviction.