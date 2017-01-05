The man at the center of the clergy sex abuse scandal within the Philadelphia Archdiocese headed back to court Monday as he fought an attempt to retry him on charges that he covered up abuse cases.

Attorneys argued Thursday whether or not there should actually be a retrial for Monsignor William Lynn.

Lynn’s attorney, Thomas Bergstrom, says there was wrongdoing by prosecutors five years ago. He filed motions, in part, arguing that the commonwealth hid evidence in the 2012 trial that could have been favorable to Lynn's defense.

Lynn already served 33 months of a 3- to 6-year sentence dating back to the previous trial where he was convicted of covering up clergy sex abuse – the first Catholic official in the city to be convicted on those charges.

That conviction was overturned as the Pennsylvania Superior Court believed jurors heard too much evidence about unrelated matters. The commonwealth appealed to the state supreme court, which upheld the lower court’s decision, leading to Lynn’s release – on bail – from prison in August.

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has vowed to keep fighting for the conviction.