Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped after someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a West Philadelphia home Sunday.

Police say an unidentified suspect threw the Molotov cocktail at a two-story home on the 400 block of Reno Street shortly before 5 p.m. The incendiary device blew out the windows of the home and the first floor caught fire.

A woman was inside the house at the time and was trapped on the second floor until responding firefighters rescued her. She was not hurt during the ordeal.

Firefighters brought the flames under control at 5:08 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Officials are investigating.