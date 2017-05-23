Chester County Mom Still Missing After More Than a Month

Authorities and loved ones continue to search for a Chester County mother who has been missing for more than a month.

Anna Bronislawa Maciejewska-Gould, 43, was last seen by her husband leaving her home on Hedgerow Lane in Malvern, Pennsylvania at 9:45 a.m. back on April 10. Her husband said she was in a “panic” and she never arrived at her job at Voya Financial in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Maciejewska-Gould was driving her 2011 Navy Blue Audi A4 with the Pennsylvania license plate HTF 2919 at the time of her disappearance.

NBC News recently published a report on her disappearance that included interviews with family members who claimed she abruptly canceled a scheduled trip to her native Poland. The trip is an annual tradition for Maciejewska-Gould who planned on bringing her 4-year-old son with her to visit her father on his 80th birthday, according to her nephew. The family members also said Maciejewska-Gould called out of work the week of April 3 which was unusual for her.

A group of residents searched through Malvern Tuesday night, spoke with neighbors and handed out fliers.

“The biggest problem is there has been so much time that’s gone by and that concerns all of us,” Alan Neves, a member of the search group, told NBC10.

Maciejewska-Gould is a white female standing 5-foot-4 with blue eyes and dark blonde hair weighing 160 pounds. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Pennsylvania State Police at 610-486-6280 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477).