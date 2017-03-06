Missing Uber Driver Found Dead in Motel

A missing Uber driver was found dead inside an Atlantic County motel Sunday.

George Gdovin, 32, went missing early Friday morning after he dropped off a passenger in Bay Head, Ocean County.

Gdovin’s body was then found Sunday afternoon about 60 miles away inside the Rodeway Inn on White Horse Pike in Galloway Township. Police were called to the motel and had to force their way inside Gdovin’s room after he failed to check out.

“The door was locked inside,” Ram Patel, a motel employee, told NBC10. “He had barricaded the table and chain. He locked the door with the chain. I couldn’t open the door.”

Gdovin’s Hyundai Elantra was parked in the motel’s parking lot at the time of his death.

Police say Gdovin’s death is suspicious. They are currently looking at surveillance video as the investigation continues.