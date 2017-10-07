Missing Woman Found Dead in Toms River

The search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy Saturday. Martha Hesse, 79, was found dead around 10:45 a.m. in a wooded area within the Holiday City Senior Community in Toms River, New Jersey.

Hesse’s body was discovered by volunteer members of the Toms River Fire Companies near the western end of Yorktown Boulevard. She was first reported missing by her husband Thursday night. The husband told investigators Hesse had driven her car from her Mt. Fairweather Lane home to an unknown location. Her car was found later that evening near the community lake.

At this time, police don’t believe foul play was involved in Hesse’s death though they continue to investigate. An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

Police are asking anyone who saw or interacted with Hesse on Thursday or Friday to call Detective Petrick at 732-349-1050 extension 1235 or email him at rpetrick@trpolice.org.